Forest Beats Final Cases In Celexa, Lexapro MDL

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- Forest Laboratories Inc. prevailed on Monday against claims by a health and benefit fund and a pair of mothers that it fraudulently promoted Celexa and Lexapro for pediatric depression, putting long-running Massachusetts multidistrict litigation against the company to rest.



U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton granted Forest’s motion for summary judgment on all claims asserted by Painters and Allied Trades District Council 82 Health Care Fund and Delana Kiossovski and Renee Ramirez, including their claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.



Regarding Painters and...

To view the full article, register now.