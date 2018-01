Nonprofit Can't See Finances Of Atty In Tribal Land Deal

Law360, Washington (January 29, 2018, 3:59 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday refused to permit the nonprofit Lannan Foundation a peek into the finances of the former class counsel in a massive Native American trust funds lawsuit, which the foundation helped finance, in a bid to secure a $4.5 million share of the $99 million attorneys' fees award.



U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan granted a protective order from the bench to solo practitioner Dennis Gingold, barring Lannan’s discovery request for his personal financial details.



Judge Hogan called the discovery bid “a...

