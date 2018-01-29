Sidley Austin Nabs Ex-Bracewell Enviro Partner In Houston

By Michelle Casady

Law360, Houston (January 29, 2018, 5:21 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP said Monday it has bolstered its Houston office with the hiring of a former Bracewell LLP environmental partner experienced in regulatory matters and energy-related transactions.

Heather Palmer has advised energy clients in regulatory and enforcement matters involving oil and gas regulation, hazardous and oil and gas waste, environmental remediation and compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, Sidley Austin said. 

She has specific expertise advising clients on environmental issues stemming from developments in hydraulic fracturing and liquefied natural gas importing and exporting, the...
