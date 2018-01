Fla. High Court Clarifies Privilege Question In Estates Cases

Law360, Miami (January 29, 2018, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that attorney-client privilege exists between a lawyer and the fiduciary of an estate, not the estate's beneficiary, clearing up confusion that trusts and estates attorneys say has plagued the practice for years.



At the request of The Florida Bar, the high court formally adopted into the rules of evidence a 2011 law passed by the Florida Legislature stating that the attorney-client privilege rests with the fiduciary of an estate and not its beneficiaries. The justices had declined to adopt...

To view the full article, register now.