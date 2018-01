Ga. High Court Says Teacher Is Immune In Student Death Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday tossed a suit accusing a teacher of negligently supervising a classroom, which purportedly contributed to the death of a student, holding that although student supervision is not always a discretionary act conferring immunity, it was in this case.



The state’s highest court affirmed a lower appellate court’s decision to grant summary judgment to Phyllis Caldwell in a suit brought by Jena Barnett and Marc Williams accusing the high school teacher of being responsible for the death of Antoine Williams, a...

