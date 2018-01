Calif. Treasurer Leans On Pebble Mine Investor To Back Out

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- California state Treasurer John Chiang on Monday told Pebble Mine investor First Quantum Minerals Ltd. it should back out of the massive gold and copper project proposed for Alaska’s Bristol Bay, citing the environmental, economic and cultural threats.



Chiang said in a letter to FQM that he’s been contacted by organizations and a consortium of Bristol Bay Native American tribes that oppose the Pebble Mine, which is proposed by Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.-owned Pebble Limited Partnership. He said in the letter that FQM has recently entered...

