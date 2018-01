Texas Panel Says Basic Owes For Employee Death Litigation

Law360, Houston (January 29, 2018, 9:38 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Friday affirmed that, under the plain terms of a contract, well services company Basic Energy Services LP will have to defend and indemnify Exco Resources Inc. and several other energy companies for litigation costs tied to the death of a Basic worker in an accident at a well Exco was operating.



A panel of Texas’ Fifth Court of Appeals rejected an argument Basic presented to the court in oral arguments in November that a Dallas County Court at Law judge had...

