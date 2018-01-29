NCAA, Notre Dame Say Football Concussion Suit Time-Barred

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- An Ohio appellate court was wrong to revive part of a former Notre Dame University football player’s concussion lawsuit, the school and the NCAA said Friday, arguing that all of his claims are time-barred.



The NCAA and Notre Dame said that regardless of whether the so-called discovery rule applies to now-deceased plaintiff Steven Schmitz’s claims, he and his wife waited too long to file suit. The rule only applies when alleged injuries didn’t immediately appear and keeps statutes of limitation from beginning until plaintiffs discover, or...

To view the full article, register now.