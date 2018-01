Judge Frees Activist From 'Cruel' ICE Detention

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday ordered the head of an immigration rights advocacy group to be freed from custody after he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation after being under supervised release for the past nine years, calling his detention “unnecessarily cruel.”



Following oral arguments in a packed Manhattan courtroom, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest took roughly five minutes before granting a petition from Ravi Ragbir, executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition, for a writ of habeas corpus, and...

