Facebook Rolls Out Privacy Tools As New EU Law Looms

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. on Monday published online for the first time a list of privacy principles and launched a set of data management tutorial videos as the company prepares for a stringent European Union data protection law coming into effect in May.



The social network, which boasts about 2 billion members worldwide, also said that it is rolling out a new webpage that will put core privacy settings in one place, making it easier for people to control what information they are sharing on the website....

