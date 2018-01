Trump Offers Scant Pitch For Infrastructure Investment

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 11:16 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump called for investing $1.5 trillion and expediting environmental reviews to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, railways and waterways in his State of the Union Tuesday night, offering broad targets but no infrastructure investment plan.



Trump in the address called on Congress to produce a bill that generates at least $1.5 trillion for new infrastructure investment in the U.S. But he did not say how much money the federal government would invest or how it would address long-term funding woes for infrastructure, such...

