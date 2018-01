Apple Unwinds Cert. Ruling In Power Button Defect Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 6:02 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. won its bid to undo certification of a class of consumers suing over allegedly defective iPhone power buttons Monday when a California appeals court ruled that Golden State courts must apply a stricter evidence standard even in the early stages of a case.



The appeals court panel found that a 2014 California Supreme Court decision in Sargon Enterprises Inc. v. University of Southern California set the standard for the admissibility of expert analysis, and found that the standard must be applied when considering expert...

