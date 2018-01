Investors Seek Early OK For $290M Valeant, Pershing Deals

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- Investors who sued Pershing Square Capital Management LP and Valeant Pharmaceuticals over their alleged insider trading scheme ahead of Valeant’s failed $55 billion effort to acquire Allergan Inc. filed papers Friday to begin the approval process for $290 million in settlements.



The deals, which were announced in late 2017, amount to $250 million for holders of Allergan’s common stock and $40 million for derivatives traders who said they lost money as a result of a secret deal between Valeant and Pershing Square, the hedge fund led...

