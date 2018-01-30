When FBI Comes Knocking: A Guide For In-House Counsel

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 11:24 AM EST) -- For many in-house counsel or corporate executives at small or startup companies, an active criminal investigation of their company will be their first time dealing with the criminal justice system. This can be a confusing and intimidating experience. Below is a basic guide to assist in-house counsel and corporate leadership in determining two important threshold questions: (1) Is my company under criminal investigation, and if so, (2) what should I do?



Is the Company Under Investigation?



It is important to recognize that there are a range...

To view the full article, register now.