John Crane Appeals Ruling That Axed Millions In Coverage

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- John Crane Inc. wants another shot at unlocking hundreds of millions in excess insurance coverage to cover tens of thousands of asbestos suits, telling an Illinois state appeals court that a lower court erred when it found the manufacturer failed to show that its primary coverage has been exhausted.



John Crane submitted its notice of appeal Friday, setting in motion what’s likely to be a yearslong finale to a wide-ranging coverage suit that’s been playing out since 2004.



No brief has been filed yet, but the...

