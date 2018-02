Tough Odds Face Those Pushing For Attys For Immigrant Kids

Law360, New York (February 5, 2018, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit recently dealt a blow to immigration advocates who have pushed for court-appointed attorneys for children appearing in immigration courts, but the quest for increased attorney access is not over. Here's what you need to know about the ongoing fight.



Ninth Circuit Blow May Not Be the Last Word



Last week a Ninth Circuit panel said a Honduran immigrant who entered the United States with his mother when he was 13 did not establish that he had a right to court-appointed counsel. But that...

