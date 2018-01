Tribal Immunity Can’t Be Skirted In Land Fight, Justices Told

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- A tribal coalition and the federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that they supported the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe in its bid to overturn a Washington high court decision in a property dispute, saying it carved out an improper exception to tribal sovereign immunity.



The Cayuga Nation, the Cherokee Nation and three other tribes said in an amicus brief that the Washington Supreme Court should not have found that a property dispute between the Upper Skagit tribe and Sharline and Ray Lundgren could...

