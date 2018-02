Kleinberg Kaplan Sees Tricky NYC Museum Buy To Finish Line

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 2:15 PM EST) -- The Children's Museum of Manhattan recently finalized a $45 million purchase of a former church on Central Park West that it will be its new home, and the museum got that deal — which included numerous complex financing and land-use elements — done with the help of Kleinberg Kaplan Wolff & Cohen PC.



Lawyers at Kleinberg Kaplan have for years been helping the museum with its search for a new property, and when the opportunity last year came along to buy the landmarked building, the law...

