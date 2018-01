Ore. Law Firm Must Face Logging Co.'s Malpractice Suit

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal court ruled that a log handling company could continue with its suit against the attorneys who represented prospective partners in a proposed joint venture, but blocked any claims based on the attorneys’ actions after the log handling service gained its own representation.



The court found that Westerlund Log Handlers had raised legitimate arguments that Michael Esler and his firm, Esler Stephens & Buckley, advised it on legal matters, and that WLH reasonably believed Esler was acting on behalf of the future joint venture...

