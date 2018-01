Wash. Gov. Rejects Oil Train Terminal Proposal

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday he is denying a permit for a major oil train terminal at the state's Port of Vancouver that a joint venture between a Tesoro Corp. subsidiary and Savage Co. proposed, saying the dangers of the project outweigh its benefits.



The governor’s decision on the Tesoro Savage Vancouver Energy Project followed a unanimous November recommendation by the state's Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council to reject the project, which environmental groups including Columbia Riverkeeper and the Sierra Club have fought. The...

To view the full article, register now.