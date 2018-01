Agencies Can Better Prevent Fake Comments: FCC Commish

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel called on the federal government Monday to address widespread public comment fraud and abuse, saying agencies should conduct their own internal investigations and implement simple security measures while probes into the veracity of online public comments are ongoing.



Federal agencies would do well to start using captcha features or two-step authentication on public comment platforms to cut down on automated or fraudulent comments impersonating real people, Rosenworcel told attendees at the State of the Net conference in Washington, D.C.



“Our agency...

