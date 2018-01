Russ August Lures Entertainment Pros From DLA Piper

Law360, Los Angeles (January 30, 2018, 6:45 PM EST) -- Russ August & Kabat announced Monday that a well-known entertainment litigator who’s represented celebrities ranging from Blake Shelton to Rick Ross is joining the firm, bringing along his longtime partners from DLA Piper to join the expansion of Russ August’s intellectual property practice into entertainment and media litigation.



Stanton “Larry” Stein and his partners Bennett A. Bigman and Ashley R. Yeargan, as well as senior associate Diana A. Saunders, will add to the nine attorneys Russ August already has in its entertainment and media law practice...

