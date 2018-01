UPS Scores Quick Win In Ex-Worker's Age Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 1:37 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday agreed to toss a suit accusing United Parcel Service Inc. of firing a former employee because of her age, finding that the shipping company gave a plausible nondiscriminatory explanation for why she was fired.



U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay awarded summary judgment to UPS in Donise Wilkey’s suit claiming she was the subject of age discrimination when she was canned in 2014 at the age of 55, in violation of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967....

