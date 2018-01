Decapitated Relative Not Enough For BIA Review: 7th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 4:43 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday denied a Mexican immigrant’s request for withholding of removal and instead affirmed a Board of Immigration Appeals finding that his fears of persecution at home, fueled by the decapitation of a relative who refused to buckle to extortion, weren’t credible enough to keep him in the U.S.



Jose Angel Hernandez-Jimenez, who fled to the U.S. from Mexico in 2002 and since opened a pair of successful electronics repair shops in Indiana, fought to stop deportation by arguing that he would be...

To view the full article, register now.