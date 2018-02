DLA Piper Snags Thompson & Knight Energy Atty In Dallas

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:52 PM EST) -- A private equity attorney whose practice focuses on advising private equity funds and private companies in fund formations, complex transactions, strategic alliances and joint ventures in the energy sector has joined DLA Piper as a Dallas corporate partner, the firm announced recently.



Steven Bartz, who joined the firm from Thompson & Knight LLP on Jan. 29, is just one of the latest partners to join the Dallas office. Just days after Bartz’s move was announced on Jan. 29, five other partners joined the office in the...

