Wyndham Vacation Sales Reps Win OT Suit In Tennessee

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:20 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Monday found that two Wyndham family vacation companies violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act by barring sales representatives from accurately recording their time and by telling sales managers to edit timecards to ensure those workers’ cards didn’t reflect more than 40 hours per week.



U.S. Magistrate Judge C. Clifford Shirley Jr., in his 157-page opinion favoring lead plaintiffs Jesse Pierce and Michael Pierce — which included detailed notes of employee witness testimony taken during a nearly three-week bench trial in...

To view the full article, register now.