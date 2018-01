No Asbestos In J&J Talc, NJ Jury Told In Mesothelioma Case

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 30, 2018, 5:47 PM EST) -- Imerys Talc America Inc. and its predecessors have not sold asbestos-containing talc to Johnson & Johnson, an attorney and a corporate representative for the talc supplier said Tuesday during a New Jersey state trial over claims that the pharmaceutical giant's talcum powder products caused a man to develop mesothelioma.



Testimony began Tuesday in Stephen Lanzo III's lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, Imerys and a related defendant, with one of Lanzo's attorneys, Joseph Satterley of Kazan McClain Satterley & Greenwood, questioning Imerys representative Patrick Downey about whether the...

