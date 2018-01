Cymbalta Users Try To Revive Case After High Court Setback

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 2:50 PM EST) -- Users of the antidepressant Cymbalta urged a California federal court Monday to revive their proposed class action alleging Eli Lilly and Co. hid the drug’s withdrawal risks, saying that a U.S. Supreme Court decision prevented the users from ever truly arguing their case.



The Cymbalta users said they voluntarily dismissed their original suit with the intention to appeal, based on Ninth Circuit precedent at the time. But a Supreme Court decision in June stopped allowing this practice, and they are now asking the court to reopen...

