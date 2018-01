Transport Co. Rand Logistics Enters Ch. 11 With $236M Debt

Law360, Wilmington (January 30, 2018, 2:34 PM EST) -- Sinking under $236 million in debt, Great Lakes bulk freight-mover Rand Logistics Inc. opened a sale-focused, prepackaged Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court early Tuesday, aiming to complete a debt-for-equity deal with an affiliate of private equity American Industrial Partners by March 16.



The sale and reorganization, in the works for months, would take one of the Great Lakes region’s largest bulk shippers private under terms that include full payment of first-lien, unsecured and administrative claims and conversion of second-lien claims into 100 percent of the...

