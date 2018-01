Texas Court Partially Revives Michelin Faulty Tire Suit

Law360, Houston (January 30, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Monday partially revived a family's product liability suit against Michelin alleging a faulty tire caused a crash that injured several members of the family, holding that a trial court was wrong to grant Michelin an early win on four claims, including negligence.



The panel held that Michelin North America Inc., in moving for summary judgment on claims of design defect, manufacturing defect and negligence, was wrong because the tire company's sole ground was “presupposed and dependent” on the trial court granting...

