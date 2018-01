Aegerion Sentenced To Pay Patients In Twist On $36M Plea

Law360, Boston (January 30, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- Patients harmed by a specialty cholesterol drug they were unnecessarily prescribed will get a slice of a $36 million forfeiture from Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. instead of the government, a Massachusetts federal judge decided Tuesday in a criminal sentencing.



Aegerion pled guilty to misbranding Juxtapid at the hearing five years after a former executive went on national television and exaggerated the drug’s ability to help people live long enough to “meet their grandkids” and a subsequent U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Juxtapid’s marketing.



The small subsidiary...

