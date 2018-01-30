2017 M&A Suits Push Securities Class Actions To Record High

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 10:42 PM EST) -- A surge in federal class action suits targeting companies involved in mergers and acquisitions in 2017 led to a second straight record year for the overall number of federal securities class actions, according to a report released Tuesday, a trend legal experts say could be attributed to a migration of M&A suits out of the Delaware Court of Chancery and into federal jurisdictions where the potential for success is seen as greater.



There were 198 federal filings related to M&A transactions in 2017, according to the...

