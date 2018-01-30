Canada's Competition Bureau Won't Fight Privilege Ruling

By Matthew Perlman

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- Canada's competition enforcer said Monday that it will not challenge a federal appeals court decision that weakens the agency’s ability to protect third-party documents collected during abuse-of-dominance and other investigations.

Canada's Competition Bureau said it has decided not to appeal a decision issued by the Federal Court of Appeal on Jan. 24 in its abuse-of-dominance case against Vancouver Airport Authority over in-flight catering operations at Vancouver International Airport. The appeals court found that the bureau cannot protect from disclosure all the documents it collects from third...
