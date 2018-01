Ex-UCLA Oncologist Details Harassment In Gender Bias Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (January 30, 2018, 6:47 PM EST) -- A former UCLA oncologist accusing the school’s governing body of age and gender discrimination told a Los Angeles jury at the kickoff of trial Tuesday that a subordinate once made her feel so threatened that she thought, “Oh my God, he’s gonna hurt me.”



Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown is suing her former employer for age and gender discrimination as well as age harassment. She alleges that she resigned from the University of California, Los Angeles, as a result of the harassment and “intolerable working conditions” and now...

