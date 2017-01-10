Fla. Ambulance Co. To Pay $5.5M For Medicare, Tricare Fraud

Law360, Miami (January 30, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- AmeriCare, the largest ambulance provider in Tampa, has agreed to pay $5.5 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that it defrauded government health care programs by billing for medically unnecessary ambulance transportation services.



According to federal prosecutors, AmeriCare Ambulance Service Inc. and its sister company, AmeriCare ALS Inc., carried out a scheme from January 2008 through December 2016 in which they submitted thousands of fraudulent claims for reimbursement to the federal government's Medicare and Tricare programs for non-emergency ambulance transports that were not medically required....

To view the full article, register now.