Fla. Ambulance Co. To Pay $5.5M For Medicare, Tricare Fraud
According to federal prosecutors, AmeriCare Ambulance Service Inc. and its sister company, AmeriCare ALS Inc., carried out a scheme from January 2008 through December 2016 in which they submitted thousands of fraudulent claims for reimbursement to the federal government's Medicare and Tricare programs for non-emergency ambulance transports that were not medically required....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login