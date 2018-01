Traffic Ticket App Must Answer Fla. Bar's Injunction Bid

Law360, Miami (January 30, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday directing traffic ticket startup Tikd to file a response to The Florida Bar's allegations it is practicing law without a license and telling the court why it should not issue an injunction blocking its services.



The order, which follows instructions laid out in the Rules Regulating the Florida Bar, moves forward what has grown into a heated dispute that may ultimately require the high court to define exactly what constitutes the practice of law.



In a statement sent...

