More States Eye Donation Tax Credits To Counter SALT Cap

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2018, 6:46 PM EST) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin labeled “ridiculous” a proposed California bill to allow residents to donate to the state and receive in return a deductible tax credit, but since then at least four other states have introduced similar bills.



California’s S.B. 227 passed the state Senate Tuesday, 27-7, and now goes to the Assembly. The Senate president pro tem, Kevin de Leon, introduced the bill in response to the cap on the deduction for state and local taxes paid that is in the new federal tax bill....

