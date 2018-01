Rakoff Jails DMX, Calls Rapper's Conduct A 'Screw You'

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 2:31 PM EST) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff jailed rapper DMX on Tuesday, calling the tax-dodging performer’s recent decision to travel to St. Louis without a drug counselor a “screw you” to a court that gave him great leeway after previous bail violations.



DMX, whose given name is Earl Simmons, calmly handed what appeared to be a stack of cash and other personal items to his lawyer and three associates before being handcuffed and taken into custody by U.S. marshals. He is scheduled to be sentenced March...

