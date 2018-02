Most Of Porn Co.'s IP Claims Cut From Video Hosting Suit

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday threw out most claims brought by a pornography producer alleging that a video-sharing site had violated a settlement by reintroducing infringing material to its website after it “upgraded” its systems, finding that the producer failed to identify “even a single infringed work” allegedly copied in the site’s new cloud server.



In keeping only Flava Works Inc.’s breach of contract claim, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman cited a 2012 Seventh Circuit opinion involving the same parties that ruled that MyVidster.com...

