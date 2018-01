Justices Told Fed. Circ.'s 1-Line Orders Unconstitutional

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked again to curtail Federal Circuit one-line orders, this time by the holder of two machine washing system patents that claims its constitutional due process rights were violated when both a trial court and the appellate court failed to explain rulings against it.



In May, the high court declined to take up a patent attorney’s argument that the Federal Circuit’s use of one-line Rule 36 summary orders violated a statutory requirement that for appeals on the record from the U.S. Patent...

