Miami Restaurant Looks To DQ Ex-Worker's Attys In Wage Suit

Law360, Miami (January 31, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- A chic Miami River restaurant that closed after Hurricane Irma moved Tuesday to disqualify counsel for a former employee in a wage-and-hour suit, arguing that the attorneys previously represented the restaurant in a similar employment case.



Stephane Dupoux, the owner of now-shuttered River Yacht Club, said Roberto Zarco and Beshoy Rizk of Zarco Einhorn Salkowski & Brito PA should not be allowed to represent plaintiff Nancy Bodan in her Fair Labor Standards Act suit after they defended Dupoux in another FLSA dispute with employees.



The firm...

