Mass. AG’s Medicaid Fraud Dept. Got $45M Back In 2017

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:23 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Tuesday that its Medicaid fraud division recovered more than $45 million for the state’s Medicaid program throughout 2017, mostly as the result of settlements with doctors, pharmacies, home health care companies and other entities.



All told, the Medicaid fraud division, which probes and prosecutes fraud against MassHealth, recouped almost $11 for every dollar appropriated for its work in that year’s fiscal budget, according to a press release from Healey’s office.



“MassHealth provides critical health care services to many of...

