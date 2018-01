Nationstar Settles Mass. Loan Mod Claims With Relief Deal

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- Nationstar Mortgage LLC has agreed to a deal to settle claims from Massachusetts that the mortgage servicer put homeowners at a higher foreclosure risk through a loan adjustment program, the state said Tuesday.



Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the deal with Nationstar — which does business as Mr. Cooper — that requires it in part to fork over $500,000 to the state so it can be used for restitution for various borrowers affected by foreclosures. Healey’s office also said the deal would see borrowers reaping...

