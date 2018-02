Dakota Access Fires Back At Landowners In Pipeline Suit

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 4:04 PM EST) -- Dakota Access LLC has urged the Eighth Circuit not to revive a suit by a group of landowners who claimed the company made various misrepresentations to them while negotiating easements for its controversial pipeline, saying the lower court properly tossed the case.



In an opening brief on Monday, Dakota Access said the Eighth Circuit should keep in place U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland’s decision to grant the company’s bid to dismiss the landowners’ suit. The judge wrote that that although the circumstances of fraud —...

