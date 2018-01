Mondelez Food-Labeling Consumers Push High Sugar Claims

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- A proposed consumer class urged a California federal judge Monday to keep alive its false-labeling suit against Mondelez Global LLC, saying Mondelez is wrong to argue the class fails to state a plausible claim because the company’s allegedly healthy belVita breakfast biscuits are loaded with unhealthy amounts of sugar.



The snack food giant injured plaintiffs Patrick McMorrow, Marco Ohlin and Melody DiGregorio, they said, because they didn’t get what they paid for when they bought Mondelez’s belVita biscuits. They believed belVita was healthy but later learned...

