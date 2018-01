Canada Says US Can Leave NAFTA Disputes Deal

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- Canada and Mexico are prepared to continue in a bilateral investor-state dispute settlement process and let the U.S. opt out of the current agreement under NAFTA, Canada’s foreign affairs minister said Monday following the sixth round of NAFTA negotiations.



Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said her country floated a proposal during negotiations that would allow the U.S. to opt out of the North American Free Trade Agreement’s Chapter 11, which covers international investment under NAFTA, while preserving the ISDS process for Mexico and Canada....

To view the full article, register now.