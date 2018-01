Samsung, Verizon Face East Texas IP Infringement Suit

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2018, 5:14 PM EST) -- An Israeli inventor and computer scientist sued Samsung and Verizon through his patent holding company Tuesday in an Eastern District of Texas lawsuit alleging infringement of cellphone signal-boosting technology that uses televisions and other equipment to route calls through add-on base stations.



Barkan Wireless IP Holdings LP says Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Verizon Communications Inc. have violated three patents invented consecutively by Elad Barkan. According to the complaint, the patents speak to cell network expansion technology infringed by the Samsung/Verizon Wireless Network Extender and Samsung/Verizon...

To view the full article, register now.