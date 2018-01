'The Girls' Author Says Ex's Copyright Suit Can't Stand

Law360, Los Angeles (January 30, 2018, 9:37 PM EST) -- Best-selling author Emma Cline on Monday urged a California federal judge to dismiss her ex-boyfriend’s suit alleging she used spyware on his laptop to copy his work for her novel, saying the suit is just “the latest step in a yearslong abusive campaign.”



Cline argued in Monday’s motion to dismiss that Chaz Reetz-Laiolo’s allegations of copyright infringement and invasion of privacy don’t hold up under legal scrutiny, in particular because he didn’t lay out what protectable elements of his unpublished screenplay she allegedly copied for her...

