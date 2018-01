FCC Proposes $18.7M Fine For Rural Health Program Fraud

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- The FCC on Tuesday voted unanimously to move forward with a proposed $18.7 million fine against a telecommunications service provider accused of using fraudulent documentation and an improper relationship with a bidding consultant to bilk a program that helps rural health care providers pay for communication services.



All five commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission approved the notice of apparent liability for forfeiture against Florida- and Mississippi-based DataConnex, which is accused of defrauding the Universal Service Fund Rural Health Care Program.



DataConnex sought program funding “using...

