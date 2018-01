Phelps Dunbar, Paul Hastings Steer $69M Fla. Marriott Deal

Law360, Minneapolis (January 30, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- Phelps Dunbar LLP represented AVR Realty Co. on its purchase of a Marriott hotel in Boca Raton, Florida, from Paul Hastings LLP-counseled Carey Watermark Investors for nearly $69.3 million, according to a deed filed in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.



The deal is for the 256-room Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center. The hotel, at 5150 Town Center Circle, is located close to the intersection of Interstate 95 and Florida Route 808 and is three miles inland.



"Our Florida hotel is located near an array of...

